KBO veteran Kim Tae-kyun retires after 18 seasons with Hanwha Eagles

Kim will retire with a career .320/.421/.516 line, plus, 2,209 hits, 311 home runs and 1,358 RBIs in 2,014 games. Kim ranks third in league history in hits, third in RBIs and fifth in batting average among hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances. The veritable on-base machine is also second all-time with 1,141 walks, and holds the record by reaching base safely in 86 consecutive games during the 2017 season.