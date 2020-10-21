Go to Contents
S. Korean amb. to China apologizes over alleged credit card misuse while in academia

11:54 October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung apologized Wednesday over allegations that he inappropriately used a university credit card while in academia.

Jang made the apology during a video-linked parliamentary audit session, following revelations that 13 Korea University professors, including Jang, misused the credit card to pay a total of 66.93 million won (US$59,031) at an entertainment establishment from 2016-2019.

"That was what happened when I was a research center chief (at the university), and I would like to say that I am sorry to the members of Korea University and citizens about (the card) not being used appropriately," he said.

South Korea's Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung speaks during a video-linked parliamentary audit session on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

Jang explained that he used the credit card six times to pay a total of 2.79 million won during his stint at the research center from 2016-2017.

But the ambassador stressed that the money was spent not at an entertainment establishment but at a restaurant, and that he has returned all the money that critics said had been inappropriately spent.

Jang, former presidential chief of staff for policy from 2017-2018, had taught at the university's business administration department since 1990. He retired from the university last year.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

