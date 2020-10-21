Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Exports fall 5.8 pct in first 20 days of October
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Wednesday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$25.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $26.7 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
FM meets brother of S. Korean official killed by N. Korea
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday met with the elder brother of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea near the western sea border last month.
Kang's meeting with Lee Rae-jin, the brother of the deceased official, came amid criticism that her ministry has been lukewarm about the family's calls to bring international attention to delve deeper into the incident.
-----------------
Biegun reiterates need to regularize, formalize Quad for joint security
WASHINGTON -- The United States sees a need to formalize a NATO-like joint structure for security in the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Tuesday.
The No. 2 U.S. diplomat dismissed views that the country may be seeking to expand the so-called Quad grouping, but said it would welcome any country committed to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific.
-----------------
Coronavirus hits jobs for young S. Koreans hardest
SEOUL -- Young South Korean workers have borne the brunt of the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that first struck Asia's fourth-largest economy in late January, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed South Koreans began to dwindle in March in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 as the flu-like disease made a big dent in the economy.
The first outbreak resulted in a tumble in the number of employed people in April, and a resurgence of infections that started in mid-August jolted the local job market a month later.
-----------------
Gov't mulls fining S. Korean sailors operating in piracy-prone waters off West Africa
SEOUL -- South Korea's government is considering imposing fines on its citizens operating in piracy-ridden waters off West Africa, sources said Wednesday, in the latest move to ensure their safety in the wake of a series of kidnapping incidents.
The ministries of foreign affairs and fisheries, and other related agencies have been mulling slapping fines worth millions of won to stop Korean sailors from fishing in the treacherous waters, the sources said.
-----------------
S. Korea expands presence in U.S. import market amid Sino-America dispute
SEOUL -- South Korea expanded its presence in the U.S. market for intermediate goods over the first six months of 2020 from two years earlier, data showed Wednesday, apparently on the back of the prolonged Sino-America trade row.
South Korea accounted for 5.29 percent of the U.S. market for imported intermediate goods in the January-June period, up 1.16 percentage points from two years ago, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Esper says U.S. continues to face threats from N. Korea, other rogue states
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to face ongoing threats from rogue states such as North Korea, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Tuesday, highlighting the need to further enhance his country's alliances and defense capabilities.
"Since my confirmation as secretary of defense well over a year ago, my No. 1 priority has been implementing the national defense strategy (NDS). The NDS tells us that we are now in an era of great power competition, with our primary competitors being China and Russia," the U.S. defense chief said in a webinar hosted by a Washington-based think tank, the Atlantic Council.
-----------------
KBO veteran Kim Tae-kyun retires after 18 seasons with Hanwha Eagles
SEOUL -- Kim Tae-kyun, one of the most productive hitters in South Korean baseball history, has decided to call it a career after 18 seasons with one franchise.
The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that Kim, 38, will retire at the end of the season. Kim is scheduled to hold a press conference before a home game against the Kia Tigers at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday. The regular season ends on Oct. 30.
(END)