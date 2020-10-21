Prosecutors grill suspicious investor in scandal-ridden Optimus Asset

Lee took over the management of the financially troubled Haeduk Powerway in April 2018 and the company then invested a total of 37.09 billion won (US$32.77 million) into private equity funds operated by Optimus Asset later that year. According to the list of Optimus investors, Haeduk invested 2 billion won on Sept. 27, 2018, and another 13 billion won on Nov. 7 of the same year.

