S. Korea provides emergency coronavirus aid to Ethiopia
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has provided Ethiopia with US$5 million worth of emergency aid to help overcome a major health crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, attended a ceremony in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Tuesday (local time) to present the package program, the ministry said.
Under the package, South Korea is providing medical equipment and other supplies, as well as dispatching infectious disease experts and helping build temporary medical facilities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The ministry said Han also held talks with Lia Tadesse, Ethiopia's health minister, on the sidelines to discuss ways to cooperate in the health sector.
