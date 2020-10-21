Defect found in Global Hawk drones bought from U.S.: official
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed defective parts in two of four RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drones it purchased from the United States, an official said Wednesday.
An oil leak was found in the landing gear of one aircraft, with a core control sensor-related problem detected at another, the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
South Korea's military authorities are in consultations with U.S. defense company Northrop Grumman, the manufacturer of the cutting-edge high-altitude, remotely-piloted surveillance drones, regarding the matter, according to a defense source.
In 2011, South Korea signed a deal worth 965.9 billion won (US$847 million) to introduce four RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawks. The first one arrived here in December last year and the delivery of the others was completed in September.
It remains unconfirmed whether the flaw was present at the time of their delivery or it has occurred during their operation here.
The military plans to deploy them starting in the latter half of next year, following preparatory procedures, the source said.
"(We) think there would be no problem in putting them into normal operation by the target period," an Air Force official said, refusing to go into details.
