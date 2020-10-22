N.K. leader pays respects to Chinese soldiers
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the cemetery of Chinese soldiers that fell during the 1950-53 Korean War and paid his respects, state media said Thursday.
Kim visited "the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Pyongan Province, and paid a high tribute to them on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the entry of the Chinese People's Volunteers into the Korean front," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"He said with deep emotion that even though 70 years have passed since the excellent sons and daughters of the fraternal Chinese people made an entry into the sacred Fatherland Liberation War fought by the Korean people," the KCNA added.
The Korean War ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953. The North calls the war the Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.
Top officials accompanied Kim, including the North's No. 2 leader, Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and current Premier Kim Tok-hun.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)