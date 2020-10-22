(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 22)

Keum Tae-sup, a former lawmaker from the Democratic Party (DP), left the ruling party on Wednesday. In a letter of resignation, the prosecutor-turned-politician said he was leaving the party out of utter despair about its double standards and tendency to divide the public into friends and foes. Four months ago, he called for a review of the DP's censure of him after he abstained from voting along the party line for a controversial bill to establish a special law enforcement agency to investigate corruption among high officials, including prosecutors and judges. But the DP has not made any decision on his appeal. After Keum left the party, many people applauded his decision, saying the ruling party will never change.