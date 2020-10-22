Go to Contents
S. Korea to provide US$300,000 worth of aid to flood-hit Vietnam

11:31 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to Vietnam to help the country cope with the damage from severe floods, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Flooding triggered by weekslong heavy downpours in central Vietnam has left at least 110 people dead and some 90,000 others displaced, with more than 130,000 houses inundated.

"We hope that the emergency assistance will be used to provide relief to the flood victims and contribute to swift stabilization of their livelihoods," the ministry said in a release.

This Xinhua photo shows residents checking their belongings at a local community in Quang Tri Province in central Vietnam on Oct. 20, 2020, after floods caused by heavy downpours that left at least 105 people dead. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

