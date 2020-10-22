Go to Contents
Seoul stocks trim losses late Thur. morning amid U.S. stimulus uncertainties

11:36 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier losses late Thursday morning but continued to trade bearish amid lingering uncertainties over a new stimulus push in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.8 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,353.06 as of 11:20 a.m.

Local stocks got off to a weak start on long-stalled stimulus talks in the United States, one of South Korea's largest trade partners.

The number of daily local coronavirus cases in South Korea also hit a monthly high, dampening investor sentiment.

In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 1.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.6 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 2.91 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 2.42 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver declined 1.18 percent, but leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 2.76 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,136.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.7 won from the previous session's close.

