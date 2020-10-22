Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #THAAD base

Ministry says it transports daily necessities, not military equipment, onto THAAD base

11:54 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Thursday that it has been bringing daily necessities for troops and construction equipment to be used to improve old living facilities onto a THAAD missile base by ground.

Thursday's shipment onto the base for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the central town of Seongju, however, does not include any missiles or other military equipment, according to the ministry.

"Basic commodities to ensure the basic living rights of the troops, as well as some construction equipment and building materials such as sand, are being transported," a defense ministry official said during a regular press briefing.

"No weapons or other items that aim at upgrading or strengthening the unit are included," the official said, adding that the ground transport is inevitable as those items are too heavy to be airlifted.

In May, the ministry moved new interceptor missiles onto the base as replacements in a surprise overnight operation, which sparked speculation that South Korea and the U.S. might aim at upgrading the batteries there or deploying additional launchers. But the ministry flatly rejected it, saying such issues have never been discussed between the two countries.

Seongju residents have long been opposed to the stationing of the battery in their village, citing environmental and other concerns. They have often clashed violently with police as they tried to block new equipment and other supplies from entering the base, forcing the U.S. military to use air transportation to move supplies.

"We visited civic activists in the region yesterday and gave detailed explanations about today's plan," the official said. "We will continue efforts to seek their understanding regarding the matter."

The ministry also noted that it has not had prior consultations with China regarding Thursday's transport, as no military hardware was involved this time. In May, the Seoul ministry notified China of the missile transport plan in advance.

As an integral part of the U.S.-led missile-defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase using a hit-to-kill method.

South Korea hosted the U.S. battery in 2016, which led to strong opposition from China and economic retaliatory measures. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims only to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.

Military vehicles transport equipment to the site of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in the town of Seongju, about 220 km south of Seoul, on May 29, 2020, as part of an upgrade, in this photo released by a group of residents and activists opposing the installation of the missile defense system. U.S. Forces Korea and South Korea's defense ministry, which had only used air transportation to move supplies due to strong opposition by local residents until now, were transporting equipment by ground to and from the system's site. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
A launcher of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called THAAD is seen in this photo captured from the Facebook account of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on April 24, 2019. The USFK said it conducted a THAAD exercise at a base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, the previous week. (Yonhap)
Residents and civic activists hold a protest against the planned ground transport of equipment onto a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 22, 2020, in this photo provided by a civic group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK