Rays' Choi Ji-man gets 1st career World Series hit in win over Dodgers

14:12 October 22, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays has become the first South Korean with a hit in the World Series, while also helping his team's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers with some heads-up baserunning.

In this Getty Images photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

Choi went 1-for-3 and scored twice as the Rays beat the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (local time). The best-of-seven series is now even at 1-1, and the teams will be back at the same stadium for Game 3 at 7:08 p.m. Friday in Arlington, or 9:08 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.

Choi is the first South Korean position player to reach the World Series and made a small piece of history in South Korean baseball with his first hit and first runs scored on the big stage.

In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

Choi was held out of the starting lineup in Game 1 against left-handed starter Clayton Kershaw. For Game 2, the first baseman was back in his familiar cleanup spot against right-handed opener Tony Gonsolin.

Choi came up with two outs in the top of the first, and the Rays leading 1-0 after Brandon Lowe's solo homer earlier in the inning. Choi struck out swinging, though, whiffing on a 94.1 mph fastball.

In this Getty Images photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

In the fourth inning, Choi faced left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez with a runner on first and one out. Choi hit a groundball to second baseman Kike Hernandez for what could have been an inning-ending double play. Hernandez bobbled the ball instead and could only get the force out at second base.

Choi moved to second base on a follow-up single by Manuel Margot and then came around to score on Joey Wendle's two-run double that put the Rays ahead 3-0.

In this Getty Images photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays makes a turn at second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

The Rays added a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Dodgers responded with two of their own in the bottom of the inning to make it a 5-2 game.

Choi led off the sixth inning with a single against reliever Joe Kelly. Choi then alertly took third base on Margot's single to left field, recognizing that left fielder Chris Taylor was shaded toward center and had to go a long way to grab the ball hit toward the line.

In this Getty Images photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays is greeted by his teammates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

That smart baserunning paid off immediately, as Choi scored on Wendle's sacrifice fly to left field and put the Rays back up by 6-2.

Choi was lifted for pinch hitter Mike Brosseau with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. With a runner on first, Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Wood intentionally walked right-handed Randy Arozarena to get to Choi. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash countered by summoning right-handed Brosseau, who ended up striking out to end the inning.

The Dodgers fought back with a run in the sixth and the eighth, but the Rays' bullpen held its ground to preserve the win.

In this EPA photo, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Choi Ji-man (L) takes a throw at the bag to retire Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

