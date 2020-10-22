LG Household & Health Care Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct. to 231.7 bln won
13:28 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 231.7 billion won (US$204.1 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 327.6 billion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 5.4 percent to 2.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
