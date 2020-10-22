Suncheon gears up to host int'l garden expo in 2023
SUNCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- With its splendid green landscapes and well-preserved tidal wetlands, Suncheon is dubbed the ecological capital of South Korea.
The midsized city on the southern tip of the peninsula put itself on the world map of green tourism in 2013, when it successfully hosted a horticultural festival attracting more than 4.3 million visitors from home and abroad.
The city is now preparing to mount the second edition of the Suncheon Bay Garden Expo in 2023 under the slogan "Living in the Garden."
The international exhibition will showcase diverse types of gardens from the world over and the latest landscaping trends, the municipal government said.
Through exhibits, tours, forums and entertainment shows, the organizer aims to inspire the value of plants for human beings and the planet while offering a glimpse into the future of eco-friendly urban life.
The city also seeks to promote the rich biodiversity of its terrestrial and wetland ecosystems, which were designated as a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2018.
The event will take place for six months from April 22 to Oct. 22, 2023, at Suncheon Bay National Garden and other venues in the city, located about 415 kilometers south of Seoul.
The spectacular human-made garden, measuring about 1 million square meters, was opened in 2013 and designated as the country's first national garden in 2015.
It was created as a buffer to protect Suncheon Bay from the impact of urban development. The coastal wetland in the bay was registered in 2006 with the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty to protect marshes.
Preparation for the expo began earnestly after it was approved by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in late July, following the authorization from the International Association of Horticultural Producers in March.
The city plans to renovate the national garden to better display diverse types of gardens from across the world and their cultural backgrounds.
The park will have a new art gallery, an ecological education center and a botanical garden devoted to Korea's native flora.
In addition, unique styles of landscaping, including geometric gardens, naturalist gardens and future gardens powered by virtual reality and Internet of Things technologies, will also be established on the premises.
While the inaugural expo in 2013 concentrated on the national garden area, the upcoming event will take place all across Suncheon, with active participation from citizens, the local government said.
In addition to the national garden, the festival will feature forest gardens, community gardens, wetland gardens and coastal gardens.
To demonstrate urban living in harmony with nature, the city is carrying out a campaign to encourage citizens to plant trees and flowers, and cultivate community gardens in the neighborhoods.
"The upcoming garden expo is expected to further boost the brand value of Suncheon as an ecological city," a city official said.
"Gardens will become an integral part of the daily life and culture of the city and are also expected to help foster the future food industry," the official added.
The municipality expects about 30,000 people from 27 countries will participate in the exhibition, which is projected to draw about 8 million visitors during the six-month run.
The event, estimated to cost 48.5 billion won (USD$42.73 million), will be financed jointly by the central and local governments.
The authorities expect the event will have production inducing effects worth 1.59 trillion won while generating 715.6 billion won in added value and creating 25,150 new jobs.
The expo will be co-organized by Suncheon, the Korea Forest Service and South Jeolla Province, to which the city belongs.
