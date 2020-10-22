POSCO International Q3 net profit up 404.3 pct. to 55 bln won
13:56 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 55 billion won (US$48.4 million), up 404.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 107.1 billion won, down 34.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 14 percent to 5.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
