KB Financial Group Q3 net income up 27 pct. to 1.19 tln won
15:35 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.19 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 27 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.41 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.24 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 19 percent to 10.53 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
