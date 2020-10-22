(LEAD) KB Financial Q3 net jumps 27 pct on interest income, commissions
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group, South Korea's biggest retail bank, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped 27 percent from a year earlier on increased interest and commissions income.
Net profit for the three months ending in September rose to 1.194 trillion won (US$1.05 billion) from 940.69 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Increased loans for home purchases and rents resulted in higher interest income, and commissions involving the company's sale of funds also helped the quarterly results," a company spokesman said over the phone.
Operating profit climbed 14 percent to 1.42 trillion won in the third quarter from 1.25 trillion won over the cited period. But revenue fell 19 percent to 10.53 trillion won from 13.01 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, net profit rose 5.3 percent to 2.93 trillion won from 2.78 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating profit climbed 3.5 percent to 3.85 trillion won in the first nine months from 3.72 trillion won a year ago. Revenue was up 6.8 percent to 40.53 trillion won from 37.94 trillion won during the cited period.
