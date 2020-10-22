LG Display shifts to black in Q3
16:01 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 11.1 billion won (US$9.8 million), shifting from a loss of 442.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 164.4 billion won, compared with a loss of 436.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.7 percent to 6.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 66.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
