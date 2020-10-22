KBO legend bids teary farewell after 18-year career

Kim is going down as one of the greatest hitters in KBO history, and perhaps the finest right-handed batter of all time. He has a career.320/.421/.516 line, plus, 2,209 hits, 311 home runs and 1,358 RBIs in 2,014 games. Kim ranks third in league history in hits, third in RBIs and fifth in batting average among hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances. Among right-handed batters, he is first in career batting average, on-base percentage, hits, RBIs and walks. Kim also holds the record with an 86-game on-base streak, set during the 2017 season.