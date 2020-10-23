Korean-language dailies

-- Top prosecutor Yoon breaks silence, denounces justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor general says he's not subordinate of justice minister (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chief prosecutor criticizes justice minister's intervention in his corrupt scandal probe (Donga llbo)

-- Yoon condemns justice minister's interruption (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor general counterattacks justice minister's investigative command (Segye Times)

-- 'Justice minister's exercise of investigative command is illegal' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon comes back with wild nature (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor general accuses justice minister (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon claims he's not subordinate of justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix CEO says, 'Its US$9 bln deal to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit isn't expensive' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon strikes back, 'Prosecutor general is not subordinate of justice minister' (Korea Economic Daily)

