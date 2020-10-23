Seoul stocks up tad higher late Fri. morning on earnings hopes
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a tad higher late Friday morning, buoyed by optimism for improved corporate earnings in the third quarter amid the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,357.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.17, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.08 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dipped 3.8 percent, but Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, gained 2.77 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 1.71 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.72 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 0.94 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 1.16 percent.
Leading steelmaker POSCO rose 2.38 percent, thanks to an earnings hike in the third quarter from improved demand.
The local currency was trading at 1,135.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
