Hyundai Prophecy concept wins Red Dot Design Award
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s Prophecy all-electric concept car won the Red Dot Design Award in its latest achievement of its decadelong efforts to improve its brand image in terms of quality and design.
The Prophecy with an extended wheelbase and short overhang has been named as the Best of the Best of the renowned design awards in the design concept division, the company said in a statement.
The Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious design awards, along with the iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Red Dot announces winners for product design, brand and communication and design concept every year.
The concept car adopts Hyundai's next-generation design direction, Sensuous Sportiness, which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
The Prophecy stands out as it ditches the steering wheel in favor of joysticks, which are designed for a driver to take over when autonomous technology is not available.
Hyundai said swapping the wheel for joysticks is convenient for the driver and passengers.
The Prophecy is the first concept car designed by the Korean automotive brand to win the top design concept award.
Red Dot named both Hyundai's 45 concept EV and its Neptune fuel-cell electric commercial truck concept Winners in the design concept group, the statement said.
Among 4,170 concept designs submitted to the Red Dot Award: Design Concept this year, only 41 entries won Best of the Best and 188 were Winners at the awards. Twenty international professionals judged the submissions based on innovation, feasibility and functionality.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
