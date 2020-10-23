Hana Financial Group Q3 net income down 8.9 pct. to 772.2 bln won
15:41 October 23, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 772.2 billion won (US$681.6 million), down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.06 trillion won, up 37.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 43 percent to 6.52 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)