Parliament seeks police probe into ex-Samsung official's use of press pass
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly said Friday it has formally requested police to investigate the entry by a former senior official of Samsung Electronics Co. into the parliamentary compound using a press pass.
The suspect, who was in charge of the company's government relations, is accused of obstructing official duties, misusing an official document and trespassing, according to the National Assembly Secretariat.
It also asked police to look into whether Samsung had instructed the suspect to do so or turned a blind eye deliberately.
The former Samsung executive was found to have used a press ID that was issued having registered as a reporter with an online news service provider to cover parliamentary affairs.
The suspect quit the Samsung job shortly after Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the minor opposition Justice Party recently raised the accusation.
Samsung soon offered an official apology but denied involvement in the case, saying it was not aware of the existence of the online news outlet.
The National Assembly made it clear that regardless of the results of the probe, Samsung is responsible for the incident. It urged Samsung to take thorough measures to prevent a reoccurrence of a similar case.
