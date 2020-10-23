Probe underway over bribery allegations in 'emperor-like' military service case
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Military prosecutors are investigating bribery allegations in a case involving an enlisted airman accused of having received preferential treatment thanks to his father's influence, the Air Force chief said Friday.
In August, military police sent the case to the prosecution following an initial investigation after a petition on the presidential office website claimed that the conscript enjoyed a variety of privileges, including having a noncommissioned officer do errands for him, as a result of his father's position as a vice chairman of a major financial firm.
"The military prosecution is investigating the case, including parts related to bribery allegations," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong said during a parliamentary audit session, without giving further details.
The case, dubbed in the media the "emperor-like" military service, sparked a public uproar and the father of the airman stepped down from his position shortly after the allegations surfaced.
When the police wrapped up their investigation and sent the case to the prosecution, they sought indictment over allegations the conscript went AWOL five times but said there was no evidence to prove that preferential treatment was given.
The military police also recommended the prosecution not indict other officers involved in the case over preferential treatment allegations, though saying disciplinary measures will be sought for their failure to properly supervise and monitor the enlistee's behavior.
"We will thoroughly look into the case and transparently reveal the details," Lee said, vowing to promptly carry out the investigation.
