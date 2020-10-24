Go to Contents
First frost of the season observed in Seoul

13:45 October 24, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul observed the first frost and freeze of the season Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The morning low dropped to 3.2 C in the capital as a cold front swept across the country, according to the weather agency.

The first frost and freeze in Seoul this fall were spotted in the morning, arriving three days and 15 days earlier than last year, respectively, as well as two days and six days earlier than the long-term average dates.

A wide swath of the nation was gripped by the season's lowest temperature the previous day. The cold wave is expected to gradually ease Saturday afternoon.

This combined photo provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the first frost and freeze of the season observed in Seoul on Oct. 24, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

