No. of students infected with COVID-19 at Bucheon ballet institute rises to 13
BUCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of elementary school students infected with COVID-19 at a ballet institute in Bucheon, west of Seoul, rose to 13, the municipal authorities said Saturday, adding to concerns about sporadic cluster infections.
The city added 11 more virus cases to its tally of infections traced to the institute, bringing the total to 13. The new cases were confirmed as the authorities conducted virus tests on 208 students of the institute and its seven instructors.
The infections are believed to have started after an instructor living in the Guro district of Seoul was confirmed to have contracted the virus earlier this week.
As the confirmed cases are students of four different elementary schools, the health authorities have been conducting tests on hundreds of other students and teachers at the schools who might have come in contact with those carrying the virus.
"The scope of distance learning will be determined after we conduct environmental inspections at the four schools and in consideration of the test outcomes of those who came in contact with the confirmed cases," Bucheon Mayor Jang Deog-cheon said.
The city's COVID-19 caseload was tallied at 397 on Saturday.
