(LEAD) Offense, offense, more offense: how NC Dinos swung their way to KBO regular season crown
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- It only seemed to be a matter of time before the consensus best team in South Korean baseball this year could lay claim to the regular season title.
The NC Dinos turned that possibility into reality Saturday, thanks to a 3-3 tie against the LG Twins at home.
As anticlimactic as it may have been, the result at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of Seoul, ensured that the Dinos, now 81-53-5 (wins-losses-ties), will not be caught with five games left to play.
They've reached that point by scoring more runs than anyone else. In crude terms, the objective of a baseball game is to score more than the other team. The Dinos elevated that to a new level in 2020.
Once the regular season wraps up on Oct. 30, the Dinos will head directly to the Korean Series, which starts on Nov. 17, and await the winner of the best-of-five second round.
The Dinos have been in first place every day since May 13, the ninth day of the season that began belatedly due to the coroanvirus outbreak. They were pushed by the Kiwoom Heroes and the LG Twins during the second half of the season, but they still held their ground and never ceded the top spot.
The offense has carried the day all season for the Dinos, whose pitching has been about average or even poor by some measures. In the midst of some early-season bullpen woes, it was the bats that kept the Dinos at the top.
They have scored 861 runs in 139 games to lead the KBO and also have a significant lead in home runs with 181, 25 ahead of the KT Wiz. The Dinos are also tops in team on-base percentage (.367) and slugging percentage (.464), and have hit into fewer double plays (103) than anyone.
Five qualified hitters are batting .300 or better this year, led by Park Min-woo .344. Park is headed toward his sixth consecutive .300 season and should finish with a .400 on-base percentage for the fourth time in five years.
First baseman Kang Jin-sung, though he doesn't have enough at-bats to qualify, has been a breakout star at age 27. He was batting .371 through June and is still batting .310, with career highs of 12 homers and 68 RBIs.
Third baseman Park Sok-min, who is sidelined with a hand injury, has quietly had his most productive season since 2016. At 35, Park leads the KBO with a .436 on-base percentage and has more walks (75) than strikeouts (62). At .306, Park is also batting over .300 for the first time in four years.
Outfielder/designated hitter Na Sung-bum has enjoyed an outstanding bounceback season after missing most of 2019 with a devastating knee injury. He leads the club with 32 homers and ranks second with 108 RBIs, while slashing (.330/.397/.604). Catcher Yang Eui-ji, the MVP runner-up in 2019, is enjoying another MVP-worthy season, thanks to a team-best 117 RBIs, along with a career-best 31 homers and a .326/.399/.593 line.
Outfielder Aaron Altherr, their first-year foreign hitter, shook off a slow start and emerged as the league's most dangerous No. 8 hitter. Batting primarily in the bottom third of the order, Altherr has batted .272/.347/.524, plus 29 homers and 105 RBIs.
With Na, Yang and Altherr, the Dinos also joined the 2015 Dinos, the 2015 Samsung Lions and the 2016 Dinos as the only clubs to produce three hitters with 100 or more RBIs.
The Dinos had scored in every game of this season until getting shut out by the Twins on Oct. 9.
On the mound, left-hander Koo Chang-mo was spectacular in the early going before the Dinos deactivated him at the end of July for a breather. They first discovered left forearm inflammation, and during his rehab, the club also identified a small fracture in the same arm. The 23-year-old, who was 9-0 with a 1.55 ERA before being shut down, pitched in relief Saturday for his first appearance since July 26. He threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and making 19 pitches.
In Koo's absence, second-year starter Drew Rucinski has been the steady force in the rotation with an 18-5 record and a 3.13 ERA. Mike Wright, the club's other foreign starting pitcher, had been solid through September but has had some trouble in October, going 0-4 in five starts with a 9.00 ERA.
A pair of 20-year-olds, Kim Young-kyu and Song Myung-gi, have stepped in nicely during Koo's absence and Wright's downward spiral.
Kim has made eight starts since the beginning of September and has gone 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA, with 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 38 2/3 innings. No team has scored more than three runs off the left-hander.
Song has won his last five decisions in a row, dating back to Sept. 25. The right-hander is a perfect 4-0 in four October starts with a 3.00 ERA, following six innings of one-run ball on Tuesday.
The Dinos' manager Lee Dong-wook is headed to the championship round in just his second year on the bench, and he attributed that success to building strong relationships with his players.
"After the end of last season, my coaches and I started discussing how to best utilize our players and to put them in right spots," Lee said. "We compiled comprehensive data on players' tendencies and physical conditions, among other things."
Lee said his pitching staff took a hit when Koo went down with his arm injury, and complimented Song and Kim, the two youngsters, for stepping up.
"Even when the Kiwoom Heroes closed the gap on us, we stayed patient and continued to play our game," Lee added. "It was a collective effort, with the coaching staff, players and front office all coming together."
The manager said Yang Eui-ji, his starting catcher and captain, has been the most valuable player for him this season.
"I am grateful for all that he's put up with this year. As the first-year captain, I am sure he's learned so much," Lee said. "I could tell he was trying hard to hold it together at times."
With an enviable offensive depth and Koo expected to be available for the postseason, the Dinos will be ready to handle whoever emerges from the early playoff rounds to reach the Korean Series.
The oft-shaky bullpen remains a concern, despite some rebound in the second half -- they had the second-worst bullpen ERA in the first half but have had the lowest ERA from their relievers in the second half. If their bats put up some runs early and their starters hold the fort, perhaps there won't be so much need to rely on the bullpen in the Korean Series.
