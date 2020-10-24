(LEAD) Offense, offense, more offense: how NC Dinos swung their way to KBO regular season crown

On the mound, left-hander Koo Chang-mo was spectacular in the early going before the Dinos deactivated him at the end of July for a breather. They first discovered left forearm inflammation, and during his rehab, the club also identified a small fracture in the same arm. The 23-year-old, who was 9-0 with a 1.55 ERA before being shut down, pitched in relief Saturday for his first appearance since July 26. He threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and making 19 pitches.