S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
10:51 October 25, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- A highly pathogenic avian influenza case was reported in South Korea on Sunday, marking the first virulent bird flu case in the country in 32 months.
The virulent avian influenza strain of H5N8 was discovered from a fecal sample collected from wild birds Wednesday in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
