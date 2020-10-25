Go to Contents
Biography timeline of late Samsung head Lee Kun-hee

12:22 October 25, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kun-hee, chief of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, died at a hospital in Seoul on Sunday at age 78. The following are the major events during the life of the late business tycoon in chronological order.

This file photo shows Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee. He died at a hospital in Seoul on Oct. 25, 2020, at age 78. (Yonhap)

1942 - born in Daegu as third son of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull

1953 - heads to Japan for education

1965 - graduates from Waseda University with business major

1966 - finishes George Washington University's MBA program, joins Samsung-affiliated Tongyang Broadcasting Co.

1967 - marries Hong Ra-hee (who later heads Samsung's art museum Leeum)

1978 - becomes vice chairman of Samsung C&T Corp.

1979 - becomes vice chairman of Samsung Group

1987 - becomes Samsung Group chairman, announces "second founding" vision for the conglomerate the following year

1993 - announces new Samsung corporate identity

1996 - becomes a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

1998 - becomes CEO and chairman of Samsung Electronics Co.

2004 - awarded Legion D'Honneur medal by the French government

2007 - participates in South Korean campaign to host the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

2008 - indicted by special prosecutors on charges of operating large group slush funds, announced departure from management, announces measures to improve corporate governance; sentenced by a Seoul district court to three years in prison suspended for five years on tax-evasion charges

2009 - A high court in August confirms sentence on charges of business malpractice; pardoned through presidential executive order in December

2010 - reinstated as Samsung Electronics Co. chairman; Samsung reveals first Galaxy S smartphone

2011 - reportedly plays a key role at the 123rd general session of the IOC where South Korea's PyeongChang won the bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympics

2014 - hospitalized and remains bedridden after a myocardial infarction

2020 - passes away at age 78

This file photo taken Oct. 10, 2003, shows Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee looking around a memory chip research facility at the company's factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. Lee died at a hospital in Seoul on Oct. 25, 2020, at age 78. (Yonhap)

