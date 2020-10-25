Moon to send condolence message to family of late Samsung head
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a condolence message on Sunday to the bereaved family of Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, who died at age 78, the presidential office said.
The president will also deliver a personally signed wreath to Lee's funeral home at the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min, and Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for economic affairs, Lee Ho-seung, will pay respects to Lee at the funeral home in person, Kang added.
Lee, Samsung Electronics Co. chairman, considered one of the most crucial business leaders in South Korea's post-war economic advancement, died Sunday after being hospitalized for years following a heart attack in 2014.
