Jeonbuk edge out Ulsan to inch toward 4th straight K League title

When a long pass came toward him from Jeonbuk's end, Kim casually headed it back toward goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo. But Barrow was lurking in the background and went charging toward the ball before Jo could get to it. Barrow got a piece of the ball with his left foot, enough to redirect it past Jo. The ball rolled slowly into the empty net, and there was no Ulsan player near the play to stop it.