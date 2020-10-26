Korean-language dailies

-- Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee passes away (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Big star of business wanes, leaves 'best of best' Samsung behind (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee leaves behind 'best of best' (Donga llbo)

-- 'Change everything but your wife and children, even now is a crisis' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Change everything but your wife and children,' giant of innovation passes away (Segye Times)

-- Challenger who turned S. Korea into world-class state from underdeveloped nation Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pioneer who opened 'best of best' age for S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee leaves behind innovation of 'best of best' Samsung, along with shadow (Hankyoreh)

-- Star of 'Samsung mythology,' tenacious for becoming 'best of best' in world, falls (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Change everything but your wife and children,' giant of innovation passes away (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Kun-hee has left after granting us pride of being No. 1 (Korea Economic Daily)

