(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 26)

His remarks, which were criticized by many South Koreans as inappropriate, prompted the US to reemphasize the importance of the bilateral alliance. "Alongside our (South) Korean allies, 36,000 Americans gave their lives to defeat the expansion of communism on the peninsula. Our relationship, forged in war and reinforced by friendship and a shared love of liberty, is vital to peace and stability in both Asia and the world," the US National Security Council said via Twitter.