(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 26)

However, no one can categorically rule out the possibility of a dispute erupting over managerial control between the junior Lee and his two sisters ― Boo-jin and Seo-hyun. The deceased chairman holds a 4.18 percent stake in Samsung Electronics and a 20.76 percent in Samsung Life, with his assets estimated at up to 20 trillion won. His offspring should not engage in a bitter inheritance-related feud as is often seen among the heirs of many other family-controlled conglomerates.