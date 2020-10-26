LG licenses ice-making tech for French-door refrigerators to Electrolux
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has signed a patent licensing deal with Sweden-based home appliance maker Electrolux AB that covers ice-making technologies for French-door refrigerators.
Under the agreement, Electrolux will be able to produce and sell French-door refrigerators using patented technologies developed by LG. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
A French-door refrigerator usually has a freezer at the bottom, meaning consumers need to bend down to get ice. But the South Korean tech firm said it has the technology to install an ice maker inside the fridge, so that users can easily get ice.
Such technologies have already been applied to LG's refrigerators sold worldwide. LG said it has more than 700 globally registered patents for ice-making technologies for refrigerators.
