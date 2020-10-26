Monday's weather forecast
09:00 October 26, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/09 Sunny 10
Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 10
Jeju 19/14 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
