KBO postseason games to be shown live on Lotte Cinema screens

10:07 October 26, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Baseball fans who miss out on postseason tickets next month will be able to watch games live on select big screens across the country.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with Lotte Cinema, one of South Korea's top multiplex chains, to screen live postseason games at 10 locations nationwide.

Websites and official apps for both the KBO and Lotte Cinema will provide further details on screening times and ticketing.

The postseason begins Sunday with the Wild Card round. The Korean Series starts on Nov. 17, and if the best-of-seven series goes the distance, it will conclude on Nov. 25.

This image, provided by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Oct. 26, 2020, shows a promotional poster for a deal between the KBO and Lotte Cinema to show all KBO postseason games live on Lotte's screens throughout November. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

