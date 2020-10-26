Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #flu vaccine #coronavirus

Moon says expanding flu shots needed to curb coronavirus spread

15:45 October 26, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday to expand flu vaccinations to help fight against the novel coronavirus, pointing out that no direct link has been found between the recent deaths of dozens of people and the flu shots they had received.

He requested that the people trust a related announcement by South Korean health authorities made on the basis of "autopsies, other examinations and a comprehensive review."

"This year, (South Korea) needs to further expand flu vaccinations to prevent the simultaneous infections and spread of flu and the coronavirus," Moon said in front of pool reporters during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Oct. 26, 2020. (Yonhap)

He cautioned the public against excessive anxiety about the safety of flu vaccines, which may lead them to miss the appropriate time for inoculation. He cited the high fatality rate of the seasonal flu.

Moon's remarks represented his first public statement on concerns about flu vaccinations amid the government's efforts to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

As of midnight Sunday, 59 people nationwide have died after getting flu shots in recent days, with the majority of them in their 70s and 80s, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Last week, the agency announced that it had found no direct connection between flu vaccinations and the deaths of people who were vaccinated.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK