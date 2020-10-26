Kia Motors Q3 net plunges 59 pct. to 133.7 bln won
16:03 October 26, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 133.7 billion won (US$118.5 million), down 59 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 195.2 billion won, down 33 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8.2 percent to 16.32 trillion won.
The operating profit was 81.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
