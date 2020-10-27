(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 27)

In the legislature's regular audit of the FSS on Monday, Commissioner Yoon Suk-heun made incomprehensible remarks. He attributed such problems to current systems in which the FSS is subjugated to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) to implement oversight on financial institutions or draw up its budget. Therefore, it is very difficult to immediately reflect changes in the market when it looks into problems with financial organizations, he explained. We cannot accept Yoon's argument. The FSS is a large organization with about 2,000 employees. Their average salaries amount to a whopping 100 million won. Any complaint about a lack of manpower does not make sense.