Today in Korean history
Oct. 28
1991 -- South Korea and Romania sign an accord on cultural exchanges.
1995 -- South Korea's exports top US$100 billion. In 2005, the country's overseas shipments reach a record US$284.7 billion and post double-digit growth for the third straight year.
2000 -- Unionized pilots at Korean Air, South Korea's leading airline, go on their first-ever strike.
2005 -- Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is named a candidate to host two major International Olympic Committee (IOC) meetings in 2009 -- the General Assembly of the IOC and the 13th Olympic General Assembly.
2008 -- South Korea's currency plunges to an over 10-year low against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors dump local stocks and shrug off the central bank's efforts to calm markets.
2009 -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party takes three of five contested seats in parliamentary by-elections.
2017 -- South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a meeting in Seoul and condemn North Korea's military provocations, including a series of recent ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test.
(END)