Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Rodong Sinmun #self-reliance

N.K. paper stresses science and technology amid antivirus campaign

10:29 October 27, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Tuesday the country should focus on science and technology to make what it needs on its own without imports at a time when its borders are closed over coronavirus concerns.

"We can hardly find a better opportunity in strengthening our self-supporting economy and maximize our internal ability and development potential through the power of science and technology than now when borders on the land, in the air and sea have been completely blocked," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party.

"Currently, the most daunting challenge in demonstrating the power of self-reliance is the import illness," the paper added. "The way that we should take under the current circumstances ... is to safely protect us from the virus through science and technology."

North Korea has reported no COVID-19 outbreak, but it has maintained strict restrictions on the movement of people and goods across the border with China since early this year as part of efforts to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Such antivirus efforts seem to be taking a toll on the North's economy, as they have been hampering its imports of food and other key materials from China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly emphasized the importance of science and technology as a way to build a self-reliant economy and called for less dependence on imports.

Kim earlier rejected any outside help and ordered an "80-day campaign" to overcome challenges ahead of a rare party congress scheduled early next year where he pledged to unveil new economic development plans.

The paper said that the key to successfully completing all those targets under the campaign lies with science and technology, urging scientists and workers in every field to do their best until the last minute.

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 29, 2020, shows an official taking a citizen's temperature at Pyongyang Station in the capital to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK