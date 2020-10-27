Go to Contents
Korea Zinc Inc Q3 net income up 7 pct. to 170.4 bln won

10:29 October 27, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 170.4 billion won (US$150.9 million), up 7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 28 percent on-year to 267.4 billion won. Revenue increased 14.2 percent to 1.97 trillion won.

The operating profit was 33.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
