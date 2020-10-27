Go to Contents
Doosan Mobility Innovation to break into overseas drone market

11:17 October 27, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a producer of portable fuel cell power packs for drones, said Tuesday it will make inroads overseas to expand its presence in the power cable-checking system.

To that end, DMI signed a preliminary deal with the Korea Electric Power Research Institute (KEPRI), a R&D subsidiary of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the company said.

Under the deal, both sides plan to share their patent technologies and sales networks, and KEPRI's automated power cable checking system will be applied to DMI's hydrogen fuel cell-powered drones, which are capable of flying for more than two hours.

A hydrogen fuel cell powered drone built by Doosan Mobility Innovation is displayed at CHFE 2020, an expo held in Foshan, China, from Oct. 19-22, in this photo provided by Doosan Crop. on Oct. 23, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In recent years, drones have been used to check power cables instead of humans, but the drones' short battery life, which is around 20 minutes, has been cited as a major hurdle, DMI said.

DMI is a unit of Doosan Corp., the holding company of the cash-strapped Doosan Group.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

