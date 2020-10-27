Samsung SDI Q3 net income up 10.7 pct. to 240.7 bln won
13:06 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 240.7 billion won (US$213.6 million), up 10.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 61.1 percent on-year to 267.4 billion won. Revenue increased 20.2 percent to 3.08 trillion won.
The operating profit was 26.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
