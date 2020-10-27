Hyundai Steel remains in red in Q3
13:52 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 44.7 billion won (US$39.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 2.1 percent on-year to 33.4 billion won. Sales decreased 11.6 percent to 4.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 66.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)