(LEAD) Hyundai Steel Q3 losses narrow on decreased FX losses
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Tuesday its net losses narrowed in the third quarter from a year earlier due to decreased foreign-exchange losses.
For the three months that ended Sept. 30, Hyundai Steel posted a net loss of 44.7 billion won (US$39.6 million), compared with a net loss of 65.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it reduced foreign-exchange losses through currency hedging, which in turn helped narrow its net losses.
Still, Hyundai Steel posted an operating profit of 33.4 billion won in the third quarter, down 2.1 percent from an operating profit of 34.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing
Sales fell 11.6 percent on-year to 4.46 trillion won, it said.
