GS Retail Q3 net profit down 3.7 pct. to 66.1 bln won
15:43 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 66.1 billion won (US$58.7 million), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 79 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 90.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
