Shinhan Financial Group Q3 net income up 11.3 pct. to 1.16 tln won
15:44 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.16 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.46 trillion won, up 3.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 34 percent to 8.24 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
